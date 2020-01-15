The greatest stock market rally ever in US History continues. DOW up 91 points – Sets new all-time closing high!

After President Trump was elected the stock markets exploded. The markets are a gauge of the economy and include expectations of the future. On November 8th, 2016, the DOW closed at 18,332. Since that date the DOW has soared. On Wednesday the DOW closed at 29,030 or 10,698 points higher than the day of the 2016 election!

The markets are starting 2020 with a bang! Never has has the DOW risen so much in such a short period of time. THIS IS HISTORIC!

Not only has the DOW skyrocketed since Donald Trump was elected President, the market’s rise is record breaking.

President Trump’s first year in office (2017) saw the most all-time stock market closing highs (71). The most all-time closing highs in a year prior to 2017 was 69 in 1995.

Prior to 2016, no year in the DOW’s more than 100-year history ever saw the DOW increase by more than 3,500 points. In 2017 the DOW increased nearly 5,000 points for a record. In 2019 the DOW was up more than 5,000 points (5,210) for the first time ever setting the new all-time annual record!

Since President Trump was elected President the DOW tied the record for the most all-time closing highs in a row. In January of 1987 President Reagan saw the DOW increase to new all-time highs a record 12 days in a row. In February of 2017, President Trump matched Reagan’s record.

The DOW reached its fastest 500 point increase between major milestones under President Trump. In January of 2018 the DOW surpassed 26,000 and six days later the DOW surpassed 26,500. Under President Trump the DOW has seen the fastest 1,000; 2,000; 3,000; 4,000; 5,000; 6,000; 7,000, 8,000, 9,000 and 10,000 point increases in DOW history. No similar records have occurred at any time in history.

Also, President Trump didn’t ride an Obama wave, the DOW under Obama was down in 2015 and stayed relatively flat until the 2016 election. The DOW is now officially up more than 58% since the 2016 election.

Presidents GW Bush and Obama NEVER reached a new all-time high in their entire first terms. Presidents (Franklin) Roosevelt, Truman and Carter never reached a new all-time high in their Presidencies.

President Trump has now increased the markets by more than any other President in their entire Presidency (when counting from their election win to the election day in their last year in office.) This has never happened before.

All the major indices are way up under President Trump and many records have been set. The market increases since President Trump’s election three years ago truly are historic and record breaking!

The post IT’S OFFICIAL: DOW Closes Over 29,000 For First Time Ever – Greatest Market Rally in US History Continues! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.