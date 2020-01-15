Far-left Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing California to stop euthanizing cats and dogs.

“We want to be a no-kill state,” Newsom said at a news conference where he presented his 2020-21 budget, the Sacramento Bee reported, adding that he’s prepared to fund the effort through taxpayer dollars.

The paper said Newsom’s budget calls for a $50 million one-time general fund allocation to the University of California, Davis, Koret Shelter Medicine Program to develop a grant program for animal shelters, the Bee explained.

The program’s aim is helping communities “achieve the state’s policy goal that no adoptable or treatable dog or cat should be euthanized,” the paper said, citing the budget summary.

What about ‘no-kill’ funding for babies in the womb?

While Newsom is most definitely gung-ho for saving the lives of cats and dogs — which certainly isn’t a bad thing — he’s less enthusiastic, putting it mildly, about “no-kill” efforts when it comes to babies in the womb.

To wit:

“According to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, the former research arm of Planned Parenthood, at least 15% of all abortions in the country are committed in California. The number, however, could be even higher than that, as California chooses to opt out of reporting its abortion statistics to the CDC,” Live Action reported, adding that the state’s attorney general also argued that killing abortion survivors doesn’t qualify as infanticide.

And the unborn apparently aren’t the only human beings at risk in California. More from the outlet:

In addition to killing preborn children through abortion, California allows the killing of adults through assisted suicide. That legalization has had extremely negative effects, with reports of insurance companies in the state refusing to pay for patients’ treatment and pushing assisted suicide instead. State laws were also amended to say that someone who encourages a person to kill himself will not be prosecuted. A regulation was also put into place allowing assisted suicide for those who are involuntarily committed due to mental illness.

(H/T: LiveAction)