During the CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night, a prominent atheist organization reupped its 2014 commercial featuring Ron Reagan Jr, the son of President Ronald Reagan, trumpeting his support for the organization and boasting he was “not afraid of burning in hell,” which elicited an enthusiastic response with leftists across social media.

In the commercial, Reagan Jr. states, “Hi, I’m Ron Reagan, an unabashed atheist, and I’m alarmed by the intrusions of religion into our secular government. That’s why I’m asking you to support the Freedom From Religion Foundation, the nation’s largest and most effective association of atheists and agnostics working to keep state and church separate, just like our Founding Fathers intended. Please support the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Ron Reagan, lifelong atheist, not afraid of burning in hell.

As The Daily Wire has reported, earlier this month the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to “commence an immediate investigation” into King Jesus International Ministry for alleged violations of their 501(c)(3) tax exempt status because the group hosted a rally featuring President Trump in Miami, Florida at King Jesus International Ministry church.

In a public letter from December 31, FFRF Legal Director Rebecca S. Markert asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to “commence an immediate investigation” into King Jesus International Ministry for alleged violations of their 501(c)(3) tax exempt status.

In November, as The Daily Wire noted, FFRF filed suit against Harris County and its sheriff, alleging that the jail and its leadership violated the “freedom from religion” clause of the First Amendment, forcing taxpayers to subsidize a “church service” on public ground, when rapper Kanye West brought his“Sunday Service”to a Houston jail, according to Fox News,

In July 2019, a Ten Commandments plaque that had been displayed at an Ohio middle school for almost 100 years was removed after FFRF lodged a complaint; CBN noted that the complaint from FFRf was triggered by a disgruntled parent of a child at Welty Middle School in New Philadelphia. FFRF’s April 12 letter stated that the plaque was a “flagrant violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment,” adding, “The district’s promotion of the Judeo-Christian bible and religion over nonreligion impermissibly turns any non-Christian or non-believing student into an outsider. Schoolchildren already feel significant pressure to conform to their peers. They must not be subjected to similar pressure from their schools, especially on religious questions.”

In 2016, FFRF joined the American Humanist Association and the ACLU of Iowa to accuse Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad of having “violate[d] the First Amendment and the rights of non-Christian Iowans” by supporting a Bible-reading marathon. They ripped an executive proclamation he sent out praising the Bible and encouraging Iowans to participate in the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon. As The Daily Wire reported,“Branstad’s April 26 proclamation (image below) encourages citizens to read the Bible, which he praises as ‘essential to prepare us to be the people God wants us to be and to accomplish the purpose for which we are created.’ He describes the Bible as ‘the one true revelation from God, showing the way of Salvation, Truth and Life,’ the reading of which ‘renews the mind of men.’”

Leftists celebrated Reagan’s ad:

