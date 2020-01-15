In audio of the post-debate exchange between 2020 Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released by CNN on Wednesday, both candidates accused each other of throwing around accusations of dishonesty on national TV.

Warren said, “I think you called me a liar on national TV.”

Sanders responded, “You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.”

Warren then stated, “Anytime.”

Sanders then countered, “You called me a liar. You told me — all right, let’s not do it now.”

