The NYPD released security camera video footage showing a man plastering a swastika on an elevator inside a subway station on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The video shows the man fashioning the swastika out of MTA service advisory flyers at the 96 Street Station for the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 lines at about 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, police said.

Police hope someone recognizes the man, who is “sought in connection with an aggravated harassment incident.”

This incident comes amid a disturbing spike in anti-Semitic acts in the New York area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that he directed the New York State Police‘s Hate Crimes Task Force to offer to help the NYPD with its investigation.

“I’m disgusted by the report of an individual posting a swastika made out of flyers in a subway station in Manhattan recently,” Cuomo said in the statement. “Anti-Semitism is a scourge afflicting this nation and it must be stamped out. New York is a place of diversity and acceptance—not hate—and we will continue to stand united in condemning these vile acts.”

If you have any information that could help police, you can contact Crime Stoppers: 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), nypdcrimestoppers.com, @NYPDTips (Twitter).

