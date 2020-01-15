Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday blasted House Democrats and made the case for Trump’s acquittal days ahead of the impeachment trial.

“Speaker Pelosi and the House have taken our nation down a dangerous road. If the Senate blesses this unprecedented and dangerous House process by agreeing that an incomplete case and subjective basis are enough to impeach a president, we will almost guarantee the impeachment of every future president,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

“They passed the first presidential impeachment that does not even allege an actual crime under our laws,” McConnell said.

The Kentucky Senator added that the secretive House impeachment process was “the kind of anti-democratic recall measure that the founding fathers explicitly, explicitly did not want.”

Last month the Democrats voted to impeach President Trump with no support from GOP lawmakers and no crimes were even named in either of the impeachment articles.

For several weeks power-hungry Pelosi refused to deliver the impeachment articles to the Senate unless they bowed to her demands.

McConnell refused to cede his authority and forced Pelosi to cave.

Pelosi named impeachment managers Wednesday morning and revealed serial liar Adam Schiff will be the lead manager.

According to McConnell the Senate impeachment trial will begin next Tuesday.

Currently there are 53 Republican Senators and 47 Democrats, including 2 Independents who caucus with Democrats.

In order for the Senate to convict Trump and remove him from office, two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote in favor of removal which means 20 Republican Senators would have to turn on Trump, a highly unlikely scenario.

