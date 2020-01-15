Recent comments by progressive Michael Moore suggest he might be among those sympathetic with the growing #NeverWarren movement. Following the seventh Democratic presidential primary debate, the left-wing documentary director slashed back at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren after she decided to “stick a knife” in her fellow radical Democratic candidate’s back.

“Elizabeth & Bernie have appeared in my films. I love them both,” Moore tweeted early Wednesday following the CNN-hosted debate in Des Moines, Iowa the night before. “Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back is beyond me.”

“At a time when job #1 is to remove Trump, how did this help?” Moore asked before directing followers to his latest “Rumble with Michael Moore” podcast episode titled, “The Sad Downfall of Elizabeth Warren.”

Warren’s war with Sanders escalated sharply this week following a CNN report claiming that Sanders told Warren a couple of years ago that a woman couldn’t win the 2020 election, a claim the self-styled democratic socialist adamantly denies.

The controversy was highlighted during the debate Tuesday night, when the issue came up and a CNN moderator made clear who she (and presumably the network) believes.

“As a matter of fact, I didn’t say that,” Sanders insisted. “And I don’t want to waste a lot of time on this because this is what Donald Trump, maybe some of the media would want. Anybody who knows me knows it is incomprehensible that I would think that a woman could not be president of the United States. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million votes. How could anybody in a million years think a woman couldn’t become president of the United States? And let me be very clear, if any of the women on this stage, or any of the men on this stage, win the nomination — I hope that’s not the case, I hope it’s me — but if they do, I will do everything in my power to ensure they are elected in order to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of our country.”

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillips pressed Sanders on the issue. “So, Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?” she asked.

“That is correct,” Sanders replied.

Phillips responded by turning to Warren and asking a loaded question that earned strong rebuke online. “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” Phillips asked, drawing some laughs from the audience.

“I disagreed,” Warren replied. “Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on.”

After claiming she was not there to take down “friends,” Warren then engaged in some deliberate friendly fire aimed at all the males sharing the stage with her.

“The best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record,” said Warren. “So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women. Amy and me. And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican anytime in the past 30 years is me. And here’s what I know. The real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the democratic constituency. We need a candidate who will excite all parts of the Democratic Party, bring everyone in, and give everyone a Democrat to believe in. That’s my plan and that is why I’m going to win.”

