A Michigan lawmaker reportedly apologized Wednesday after a reporter said the state senator told her a group of boys could have “a lot of fun” with her.

State Sen. Peter Lucido (R) told the reporter he could speak to her for a story after he was done honoring a group of students from an all-boys school, according to the reporter’s account published in the Michigan Advance on Wednesday.

“You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you,” Lucido told the reporter, Allison Donahue, according to her report of the conversation.

Donahue said the boys “burst into an Old Boys’ Network-type of laughter.”

Lucido initially told The Detroit Free Press his comments were being taken out of context and he did not believe he owed the reporter an apology.

He later issued a short statement apologizing for his comments, according to The Associated Press.

“I apologize for the misunderstanding yesterday and for offending Allison Donahue,” Lucido said.

A spokesperson for Lucido’s office was not immediately available for comment when contacted by The Hill Wednesday.

Donahue, 22, wrote that Lucido’s comments were “belittling” and “came from a place of power.”

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) told AP he takes “this very seriously” and intends “to have a very intense and lengthy conversation” with Lucido.

“If those words that were reported are accurate, it’s very unacceptable and that’s all I’ve got to say about it,” Shirkey said.

State Senate Minority Jim Ananich (D) reportedly called the comments “disgusting” and “idiotic.”

“What his statement, his apology was basically saying (is), ‘I’m sorry you realize I’m a jerk, and I’m a creep,’” he told AP.

“Leaders in this state, whether they’re men or women, they don’t act like this,” he added.

Lucido has reportedly said he is considering running for governor in 2022 against Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The seat was held by a Republican prior to Whitmer’s 2018 win.