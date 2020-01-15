“Mommy, how did Russia become so bad?” If a child ever asks you this question, here is an answer so simple even toddlers can understand it:

In fact, honey, Russia has been bad for a century, but the Democrats did not think so until 2016.

They certainly did not think so in 2009. At a conference that year, Vice President Joe Biden said he and President Obama wanted to make nice with Russia.

Mr. Biden said, “It is time to press the reset button and to revisit the many areas where we can and should be working together with Russia.”

A month later Secretary of State Hillary Clinton met with the Russian foreign minister and presented him with a cute, red plastic “reset” button.

Two years later, Mr. Biden made an amazing speech in Russia. He listed the many new areas of cooperation between Russia and the United States and told of all good things that were happening.

Russians had good reason to like Mr. Biden and President Obama. The two men had improved Russia’s military and cyber capabilities – “cyber” is like internet stuff – and they also helped Russia get more power.

During his 2011 speech, Mr. Biden boasted of visiting a high-tech hub near Moscow called “Skolkovo.” Mr. Biden has a talent for taking care of those close to him, so he encouraged friendly Americans with bags of money to put some in Sklokovo.

This was a little nutty. EUCOM, the American military’s leading intelligence think tank in Europe, called American participation in Skolkovo “an overt alternative to clandestine industrial espionage.” That’s like spying made easy.

Mr. Bill Clinton did not care about Russian spies. Mr. Clinton cared about money. He happened to be in Russia at the time to give one speech that paid more money than Daddy will make in the next 10 years.

The Russians were thinking Mrs. Clinton would be the next president of the United States. They figured if they gave her husband and her foundation all kinds of money now, she would owe them down the road.

On that same trip Mr. Clinton got permission to meet with senior officials from Rosatom, the company that controls all the nuclear stuff in Russia, including the weapons.

At the time, Rosatom needed Mrs. Clinton’s permission to buy Uranium One, a Canadian company with huge U.S. Uranium reserves. With the help of Mrs. Clinton’s State Department, Rosatom got what it wanted.

For Russian President Putin, getting Uranium One was like finding a pony under his tree on Christmas morning. As the head Rosatom guy told President Putin, “Few could have imagined in the past that we would own 20 percent of U.S. reserves.” Few indeed!

During the 2012 presidential campaign, President Obama showed the world just how happy he was with his Russian friends.

A live microphone picked up the president saying to a Russian big shot, “It’s important for him to give me space,” the “him” being incoming President Putin.

President Obama continued, “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.” Said the Russian big shot, “I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir.”

President Obama defended his Russian friends during his debate with Mitt Romney in 2012. Earlier in that year, Mr. Romney scolded President Obama for being nice to President Putin. “This is without question our No. 1 geopolitical foe,” said Mr. Romney.

During the debate, President Obama zinged Mr. Romney: “The 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back because the Cold War’s been over for 20 years.” His buddies in the media laughed off the Russian threat along with President Obama.

President Putin served as prime minister during President Obama’s first term and was elected president eight months before President Obama made fun of Mr. Romney on national TV.

Obama had a happy relationship with Russia during those first four years and expected more of the same, especially with his newfound flexibility.

Flexibility? That means the ability to bend over and kiss someone’s butt. Sounds weird, I know.

As our president should have been known, President Putin thought by being flexible President Obama really just showed he was a sissy.

Russia seized the Crimea, refused to accept inspection of its nuclear sites, and gave rogue NSA contractor Edward Snowden a safe place to hang out.

Still, in July 2015, President Putin and President Obama made nice once again when President Obama called President Putin to thank him for his help making a deal with Iran, a not very nice country.

President Obama had reason to be grateful. As he told the New York Times, “We would have not achieved this agreement had it not been for Russia’s willingness to stick with us and the other P5-Plus members in insisting on a strong deal.”

In July 2015, it was still OK for a president to be friends with a Russian like President Putin. No one would have predicted that within a year Russia would become a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad country.

No one would have predicted this because it made no sense. Russia liked President Obama and Hillary, and they liked Russia.

Mr. Donald Trump did not like Russia. “Putin has eaten Obama’s lunch, therefore our lunch, for a long period of time,” Mr. Trump said in 2014.

Russia did not need an unpredictable man like Mr. Trump to become president, but President Obama and the Clintons were afraid he would become president.

So they decided to make believe Mr. Trump was so bad he would even become friends with the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad President Putin.

Yes, you’re right, they had to pretend they were never friends with the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad President Putin in the first place.

It wasn’t easy, but President Obama and his media pals have this thing called a “memory hole …”

Jack Cashill’s newest book, “Unmasking Obama: The Fight to Tell the True Story of a Failed Presidency,” will be out in the spring.