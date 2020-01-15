On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman and House Impeachment Manager Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that the House didn’t hear from “many” of the witnesses they should have during their impeachment proceedings, but they “heard from enough witnesses to prove the case beyond any doubt at all.” Nadler also said that it is a “travesty” that some members of the Senate don’t want to hear from any witnesses whatsoever in the Senate trial.

Nadler said, “We brought the articles of impeachment. Because, despite the fact that we didn’t hear from many witnesses we should have heard from, we heard from enough witnesses to prove the case beyond any doubt at all. But we still — but now, the Senate — or some of the senators are saying, Sen. McConnell is saying, that there shouldn’t be any witnesses at all, and that’s a travesty.”

