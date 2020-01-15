https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/478357-neverwarren-trends-after-democratic-debate

A spat between Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (D-Mass.) over whether Sanders said he believed a woman could not be elected president spilled on to Twitter after Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate in Iowa, causing the hashtag #NeverWarren to trend in the top three on Twitter in the United States.

The trending topic comes after Sanders and Warren publicly disagreed over whether Sanders had made the remark that a woman could not win the White House in a private meeting with Warren in December 2018. Sanders vehemently denied that he made the statement, while Warren stuck to her claim that the exchange occurred. 

Following the debate, Sanders supporters lambasted Warren on social media over the claim.

Supporters of Warren and others who simply called for Democratic Party unity piled on to the hashtag Wednesday morning as it trended, urging Democrats to agree to support whomever is the eventual nominee.

Twitter did not immediately return a request for comment on the hashtag Wednesday morning.

The debate moment occurred just a day after the conversation between Warren and Sanders was reported by CNN and confirmed by other news outlets, igniting a rift between the two campaigns and resulting in Sanders accusing aides to Warren, and eventually the senator herself, of lying about his supposed remarks.

