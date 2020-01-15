California teachers may be required to brainwash their students about the coming ice age, global warming climate change hoax under a new bill introduced this week.

The climate change hoax is one big global redistribution of wealth scam disguised as a ‘green movement’ to improve the environment.

Now California Democrat lawmakers want to scare elementary school children by telling them we only have 12 years left to save the planet unless they fork over more money and live in the dark ages.

CBS Sacramento reported:

California schools may soon be required to teach about the causes and effects of climate change under a bill introduced on Monday. Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) says under AB 1922, “climate change education will be a coursework requirement for students in grades 1 through 6, and a graduation requirement for students in grades 7 through 12, starting 2025.” If adopted, the bill would require California schools to adopt the climate change coursework no later than the 2021-22 school year. Additionally, since the bill would create new duties for school districts, it would also constitute a state-mandated local program.

The creepiest part about this new law is what the Democrat Assemblyman said about targeting children with the new bill.

Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) said in a presser that parents will be impacted by this new bill as well because according to a study by the Nature Climate Change, parents’ concern about climate change “significantly increased” when their children were brainwashed about the hoax in school.

Will California teachers tell their students about all of Al Gore’s global warming predictions that never came to pass?

Al Gore, the biggest ‘global warming’ charlatan alive, previously claimed that the earth would be scorched and the sea levels would rise by 20 feet…as he purchased property overlooking the ocean in California.

On December 13, 2008, junk scientist Al Gore predicted the North Polar Ice Cap would be completely ice free in five years.

Gore made the prediction to a German audience on December 13, 2008. Al warned them that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.”

The post New Bill Would Require California Teachers to Teach Students About Climate Change Hoax appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.