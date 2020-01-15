We Build The Wall Inc. Constructs First Border Wall Ever On Rio Grande River

No Swimming!

After a months-long legal battle with the International Boundary and Water Commission, a “United Nations-type” globalist agency which has deliberately facilitated the illegal entry of hordes of foreign nationals to illegally enter the United States, a federal judge cleared the way for Fisher Industries and We Build The Wall to continue building a section of President Donald Trump’s Mexico border wall.

As Fisher Industries and WBW, a crowdfunded organization founded by triple amputee veteran Brian Kolfage, geared up to construct an 18-foot tall bollard barrier along a 3 mile stretch of the Rio Grande on private property in Mission, Texas along the Rio Grande, the IBCW flexed its bureaucratic muscle to sabotage the project.

The Department of Justice on Dec. 5 filed a lawsuit on behalf of IBCW against Fisher Industries, the construction company WBW is contracting to assemble the wall, demanding the group to discontinue building the barrier.

The IBCW, created by the U.S. and Mexico in 1889 to administer guidelines for demarcating the location of the border between the two countries, argued a wall would violate a 1970 international water treaty, endanger a butterfly habitat and cause catastrophic environmental damage and flooding on the river bank.

The National Butterfly Center joined IBCW in the suit against WBW, arguing the wall will harm the insects by causing flooding of a preserve where they dwell.

In response, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane issued a restraining order mandating WBW halt construction and ordered the government to disclose the results of a hydrology study that would substantiate its unfounded charges.

Judge Crane on Thursday refused to block the completion of Fisher Industries’ project. After nearly eight hours of testimony, Crane determined neither the government or the NBC met the burdens of proof necessary to be granted an injunction and threw out the temporary restraining suspending construction.

In less than a week, the construction of the new three-mile wall is near completion.

After congressional Democrats’ defied Trump’s request to appropriate funding for a wall in 2018, Kolfage created a GoFundMe, calling on the American public to step to the plate and fund the wall themselves. Within days, millions of ordinary citizens donated nearly $25 million of private contributions to assure the construction of the wall would become a reality.

As donations poured in, the decorated war hero teamed up with heavy hitters in the public policy arena, including former White House advisor Steve Bannon and former Reagan administration official and congressman Tom Tancredo, and reorganized his efforts to build a 400 mile, privately funded border wall a as a 501(c)(4), We Build the Wall Inc.

As WBW maps out where it will begin construction of a third section of the wall, the IBCW will likely continue to obstruct the organization’s efforts.

Immediately after WBW assembled a wall on private property in Sunland Park, New Mexico in June, IBCW Commissioner Jayne Harkins ordered a gate, which the commission mandated be constructed on the barrier to be permanently padlocked open. Surveillance footage WBW obtained from the site could be mistaken as a scene from The Walking Dead, showing hundreds of illegal immigrants rampaging into the United States moments after IBCW staffers chained open the gate, which has yet to be closed.

Last week @harkjay350 of the IBWC left this gate open and 1000 migrants flooded it!!! RESIGN NOW! pic.twitter.com/03mKvxjX3V — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) June 11, 2019

“The gate was something they asked for,” Kolfage previously told the Gateway Pundit. “But instead of doing the common sense thing of shutting the gate and locking it, they leave it wide open, Monday through Friday all day long. Anyone can go to our website, we have live cameras watching the gate.

The legal victory for WBC against IBCW and NBC came a day after a federal appeals court lifted an order blocking the Trump administration from using $3.6 billion in military construction funds to erect a taxpayer-funded wall across the entire border.

Breaking News: The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals just reversed a lower court decision & gave us the go ahead to build one of the largest sections of the desperately needed Southern Border Wall, Four Billion Dollars. Entire Wall is under construction or getting ready to start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Trump will reportedly use his national emergency powers to transfer an additional $7.2 billion from Pentagon accounts in 2020 to build the promised border wall. If the pending transfer is not blocked by Congress or the courts, the supplementary funding would bump up his border wall spending to $18.4 billion.

The Trump administration to date has constructed 100 miles of border wall and is in the process of planning and building another 350 miles.

While the president battles Congress for resources, WBW would be fully equipped to construct a wall along the entire 2000-mile border with the help of the American people, Kolfage explained.

“We are still raising money. We’ve just got to keep hammering at it, little chunks at a time. If every Trump supporter donates $80, then the nonprofit could build a wall on the entire 2000-mile border,” he said. “DHS has endorsed us. Border Patrol has endorsed us.”

Foreman Mike exposes big issue with Army Corps of Engineers Wall! Such a waste of money and does nothing for security. We need @FisherSandG wall along the entire Texas border! Not this wall 3 miles inland!!! @RyanAFournier @JackPosobiec @charliekirk11 @dbongino #Buildthewall pic.twitter.com/xO4Pr8n8Ua — Brian Kolfage (@BrianKolfage) January 15, 2020

Speaking to a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump touted the effectiveness new portions of the wall have already had on deterring foreign nationals from illegal entry.

“On part of the new wall two days ago, illegal aliens with drugs on their backs were climbing the wall. They got to the top. You know that paddle on top is called a climb resistor,” he said. “It’s very slippery and very hot, very hot, and they got stuck on the wall. They couldn’t get off the wall. Did you see that?

“I was watching the news. I was surprised that the fake news showed it and I said, ‘Isn’t that a beautiful sight?’ They couldn’t get over the wall. Couldn’t get off. They had to get the fire department to get them down. Do you believe that? 30 feet up, that’s like almost a four-story building. Washington Democrats have never been more extreme than they are now. They’re going crazy.”

As a result, illegal crossings have plummeted across the southern border in recent months, according to Customs and Border Protection.

In December, CBP reportedly December witnessed a total of 40,620 enforcement actions, a 72 percent decrease from when the border crisis reached its peak in May, where CBP officials saw more than 144,000 enforcement actions.

The post NO SWIMMING! ‘We Build The Wall Inc.’ Constructs FIRST EVER Border Wall On Rio Grande River appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.