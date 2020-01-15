(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Elizabeth Warren described her older brothers, in their 80s and late 70s, as being ‘in the military’ when she was confronted with a poll that showed almost a third of her supporters said her ability to lead the military was more of a weakness than a strength.

“You know, I have three brothers who are in the military, and I know how much our military families sacrifice,” Warren, 70, said at the Democratic debate in Iowa on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts senator has three older brothers, Don Reed Herring, 86, John Herring, 83, and David Herring, 78, whose military service she often cites on the campaign trail. All three live in Oklahoma, where Warren grew up, served in the military, and lost their wives to cancer.

