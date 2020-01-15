A federal judge in Manhattan dismissed a $75,000 lawsuit against Vimeo for banning gay conversion therapy videos, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The lawsuit was brought by California Pastor James Domen, who claimed to be a “former homosexual” and argued Vimeo’s ban on his videos violated his religious freedom, per the report.

But Judge Stewart Aaron rejected the lawsuit, ruling Vimeo was justified in the ban under the company’s terms of use, which do not allow videos “that promote Sexual Orientation Change Efforts,” the Post reported.