Security camera footage from the night a Ukrainian passenger jet was shot down last week shows two Iranian missiles striking the aircraft before it fell out of the sky.

The New York Times obtained the footage and verified its authenticity. The video shows one missile soaring into the air before hitting Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Thirty seconds later, a second missile hit the jet, which already was on fire. The plane tried to return to the airport before exploding and crashing, killing all 176 people onboard.

The jet was shot down minutes after it took off from the airport in Tehran, hours after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. soldiers.

Iran initially denied downing the jet, but it later admitted that it mistakenly fired two missiles at the airliner.

The Times concluded that the plane’s transponder stopped working 23 seconds after the first missile strike. Seven seconds later, the second missile slammed into the plane.

According to the Times, the video was taken from the roof of a building four miles from an Iranian military facility. The missiles originated from a site roughly eight miles from the plane’s location in the air.

Eighteen other planes took off without incident from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the hours after the attack on Iraqi bases.

Iran announced Tuesday it detained 30 people in connection with the shootdown.