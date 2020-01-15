Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiYovanovitch calls for investigation following evidence released by lawmakers Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence READ: House docs on Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’s texts, notes MORE’s associate Lev Parnas told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowBooker: Diversity, perception of fairness ‘critically important’ for Democrats in 2020 race Watchdog group requests ethics probe into McConnell over impeachment remarks Tucker Carlson delivers program’s largest audience during Iranian missile strike coverage MORE during an interview scheduled to air Wednesday that President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE “knew exactly what was going on” with the efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 rival Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Democrats clash at debate over keeping US troops in Mideast MORE.

Parnas made the comments in response to Maddow’s question of what was the “main inaccuracy or the main lie being told that you feel like you can correct.”

The associate responded: “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on.

“He was aware of all of my movements,” he added. “I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”

He added that Trump’s claim that he didn’t know Parnas was a lie.

The full interview will air at 9 p.m.

Parnas has been thrown into the center of the impeachment storm after turning over evidence to the House citing the Trump administration and Giuliani’s efforts to coerce Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son. The records, which the House released Tuesday, include texts between Giuliani and Parnas.

The impeachment inquiry began when a whistleblower reported a phone call in which Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden.

The president has claimed he was not involved in Giuliani’s efforts, but Parnas is now contradicting that.