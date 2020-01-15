House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday lied from the House floor about what Trump said during his July 25 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Pelosi named impeachment managers on Wednesday morning ahead of the House vote.

The Speaker spread more lies about Trump’s call with Zelensky and claimed Trump said “do me a favor.”

“He could say to the president, ‘do me a favor,’ do me a favor…what is this ‘do me a favor?’” Pelosi said from the House floor.

The transcript, which President Trump released several months ago, clearly shows President Trump said, “do us a favor.”

The President said “us” meaning the country — he did not say “me.”

WATCH:

Both Pelosi and Schiff have lied about what President Trump said on his call to Zelensky.

Schiff previously fabricated Trump’s phone call with Zelensky in his opening statement during a congressional hearing.

Schiff AGAIN invented fake quotes from President Trump during his Soviet-style show trial as Alexander Vindman testified.

“What does the president say? I want you to investigate the Bidens and this debunked conspiracy theory pushed by Vladimir Putin that also helps my reelection,” Schiff said ‘quoting’ President Trump.

President Trump said nothing of the sort, but what should we expect from the serial liar Adam Schiff and now he’s the lead manager in the impeachment trial.

Had enough yet, America?

