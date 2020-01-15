After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who hypocritically insisted along with other House Democrats that the job of impeaching President Trump was a sad and somber duty, celebrated sending off the articles of impeachment on Wednesday by smiling and offering taxpayer-funded golden pens to those who attended, Senator Ted Cruz (r-TX) had a golden response of his own characterizing the Democrats as buffoonish and childish, which he sent via Twitter: “Given the circus in the House, I’m surprised she didn’t use crayons.”

Given the circus in the House, I’m surprised she didn’t use crayons. 🎪 🖍 🎪 https://t.co/hGTIGvb2Ey — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 16, 2020

Speaking on Fox News Wednesday, Cruz stated:

The good news is the partisan circus in the House is over. Nancy Pelosi’s circus is done. And we’re not going to see the one-sided show trial that the House has engaged in for months and months and months. That farce is over. In the Senate, here’s what I hope happens; I hope the Senate — I’m confident the Senate will conduct a fair trial. That means we’ll give the House managers an opportunity to present their case. We’ll listen to what they have to say; but then we’re going to do something that the House didn’t do: which is we’re going to give President Trump a full opportunity to defend himself, to present his case, to lay out the facts and evidence in law that the House ignored. And once the president is able to defend himself, I am confident that the result of that is that the president will be acquitted, and the reason is that these articles of impeachment, on their face, are ridiculous; they don’t satisfy the constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors. And so we’ve moved out of Nancy Pelosi’s world. It’s why she delayed this for so long, because she knew that once the House no longer had it, that they wouldn’t be able to put on a kangaroo court like they have, and instead we’re going to move n the Senate, where I hope and believe we’re going to follow the law, and that means we’re going to acquit the president.

As The Daily Wire reported earlier Wednesday, Pelosi stated:

So sad, so tragic for our country that the actions taken by the president undermined our national security, to violate his oath of office, and to jeopardize the security of our elections, the integrity of our elections, has taken us to this place. So, today we will make history when the managers walk down the hallway, we will cross a threshold in history, delivering articles of impeachment against the President of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the House.

CNN reporter Lauren Fox explained, “So many pens that Pelosi will sign to officially transmit the articles of impeachment and sign resolution appointing House managers. Why so many? They will be given away to members like House managers as a symbol of today.”

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) responded to Pelosi’s actions by writing on Twitter: “They claim it’s a somber, serious occasion they’re heartbroken over… and then they pass out impeachment-signing pens with special cases. Folks. You can’t make it up.”