A special counsel team of Democratic Party donors found no evidence Trump colluded with Russia. A judge excoriated Robert Mueller’s prosecutors for claiming without evidence that internet troll farms that planted stories on Facebook were linked to the Kremlin. And the Justice Department inspector general found the Obama administration used a bogus document based on anonymous Russian sources as justification for an investigation of the Trump campaign carried out by agents and officials who despised the Republican candidate.

But when Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday introduced seven managers for an impeachment trial that supposedly is about Ukraine, she said it’s all about Trump colluding with Russia.

“This is about the constitution of the United States. And it’s important for the president to know, and for Putin to know, that the American voter should decide who our president is, not Vladimir Putin in Russia,” Pelosi said at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol.

One of her appointed impeachment managers, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., also accused Trump of “trying to rig” the 2016 election.

“It is essential that we bring this impeachment to stop the president from trying to rig — not from trying, he tried — from rigging the next election,” said Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The Democratic-controlled House Intelligence Committee says, regardless of finding no evidence after three years of investigation, it will revisit the Russia investigation after the Senate impeachment trial.

This week, Democrats seized on a report by Area 1 Security that alleges a phishing campaign by Russia’s military intelligence agency GRU targeted the Ukrainian company that paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month while his father headed Ukraine policy.

The implication is that Putin is now colluding with Trump to dig up dirt on the leading Democratic presidential candidate.

The two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, center on a whistleblower’s complaint that Trump withheld U.S. aide to pressure Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden’s profiting from the Ukrainian company Burisma.

But the report on the alleged phishing campaign, which uses an anonymous source to impugn Trump, acknowledges it “doesn’t make any claims as to what the intent of the hackers were, what they might have been looking for, what they are going to do with their success.”

No evidence

Mueller and his prosecutors were rebuked at a May hearing by Judge Dabney Friedrich.

The conventional wisdom is that, as Mueller put it in his 448-page report, Russia interfered in the 2016 in a “sweeping and systemic” fashion through so-called Russian internet troll farms linked to the Kremlin that distributed “fake news.”

However, Friedrich threatened to hold the special counsel prosecutors in criminal contempt for claiming without evidence that the Internet Research Agency and Concord Management and Company were linked to the Russian government.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., confronted Mueller in a House hearing in July.

“Why did you suggest Russia was responsible for the troll farms when in court you were unable to produce any evidence to support it?” McClintock asked the special counsel.

“I’m, I’m not going to get into that any further than I already have,” Mueller replied.

“But you have left the clear impression throughout the country through your report that it was the Russian government behind the troll farms,” McClintock said. “And yet when you’re call upon to provide actual evidence in court, you fail to do so.”

Mueller responded: “Well, I would again, uh, uh, dispute your characterization of what occurred in that [unintelligible].”

McClintock noted the judge backed off only after Mueller’s hastily called press conference the next day in which he retroactively made a distinction between the Russian government and the Russian troll farms.

The congressman asked Mueller if his May 29 press conference had anything to do with the judge’s threat to hold his prosecutors in contempt.

After asking for the question to be repeated, Mueller said, “No.”

McClintock said the “fundamental” problem is that Congress members must take Mueller and his team for its word that all of the evidence referenced in the special counsel report has been faithfully described.

The congressman noted “we’re finding more and more evidence that this just isn’t the case.”

“It’s starting to look like, having desperately tried and failed to make a legal case against the president, you made a political case instead,” McClintock said.

“You put it in a paper sack, lit it on fire, dropped it on our porch, rang the doorbell and ran.”

Mueller replied: “I don’t think you have (ever) reviewed a report that is as thorough, as fair, as consistent as the report that we have in front of us.”

McClintock retorted, as his time expired, “Then why is contradictory information continuing to come out?

Judge Friedrich wrote in a memo that “the Special Counsel Report describes efforts by the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 presidential election, but the indictment, which alleges that private Russian entities and individual conducted an ‘information warfare’ campaign designed to sow discord among US voters, Indictment 10, does not link the defendants to the Russian government.”

The judge said that with the exception of “a single allegation that Concord and Concord Catering had several ‘government contracts’ (with no further elaboration), the indictment alleges only private conduct by private actors.”