Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiHouse poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate House to vote on Iran war powers bills sought by progressives On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Uncertainty clouds Trump’s China trade deal | Judge delays ruling in House lawsuit over Trump tax returns | Treasury blocks foreign investments in critical US firms MORE (D-Calif.) tapped seven impeachment managers on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation over who in the House will step into the political spotlight and make the case to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE before the Senate.

Some members who the Speaker tapped were considered shoo-ins, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats sound election security alarm after Russia’s Burisma hack House poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence MORE (D-Calif.) and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate This week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate MORE (D-N.Y.), who both had leadership roles during the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s contacts with Ukraine.

Others picked for the high-profile role of managers include Democratic Reps. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesHouse poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate McCarthy suggests Pelosi delayed impeachment trial to kneecap Sanders House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate MORE (N.Y.), Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenHouse to investigate Trump ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy Hillicon Valley: Facebook to still allow misinformation in ads under new rules | New child privacy bill in House | Election vendors support more federal oversight Voting equipment companies throw weight behind enhanced disclosures MORE (Calif.), Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsPelosi, other female Democrats wear black to mark ‘somber’ Trump impeachment vote McConnell takes heat from all sides on impeachment Juan Williams: Obama has one more election to win MORE (Fla.), Sylvia Garcia Sylvia GarciaHillicon Valley: Senators ask Trump to halt Huawei licenses | Warren criticizes Zuckerberg over secret dinner with Trump | Senior DHS cyber official to leave | Dems offer bill on Libra oversight On The Money: Trump signs short-term spending bill to avoid shutdown | Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 | California high court strikes down law targeting Trump tax returns Lawmakers introduce bill to ‘protect’ consumers from Facebook’s digital currency MORE (Texas), and Jason CrowJason CrowLawmakers warn Pentagon against reduction of US forces in Africa The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Sparks fly at last Democratic debate of the year The Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment MORE (Colo.).

The announcement comes just hours before the House votes on a resolution to send the two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress to the Senate.

“Today, I am very proud to present the impeachment managers,” Pelosi said during the press conference.

Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President. #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/Y2613Ni3pC — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 15, 2020

The Speaker noted that her gamble to delay sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate to demand witnesses in the trial has proved beneficial, ticking through the new information that has come to light during that time.

“Time has been our friend in all of this,” she said, noting that Democrats have “uncovered” new evidence during the delay.