Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) introduced the House Managers for the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, naming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as lead manager. Pelosi gave a rambling introduction trying to cloak the partisan political attack with patriotism by giving stumbling quotes from the founding documents and historical poetry, saying “everything is about time.” Pelosi also repeated her taunt to Trump, saying this is “an impeachment that will last forever.”

Pelosi, who was breathy at times, said the House will vote on the managers at noon today and then walk the articles of impeachment across the Capitol to present them to the Senate.

In addition to Schiff, the managers are, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX).

Press release from Pelosi with descriptions of each manager.

“Today, I have the privilege of naming the Managers of the impeachment trial of the President,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “It is their responsibility to present the very strong case for the President’s impeachment and removal. The Impeachment Managers represent the patriotism, pluralism and vibrancy of America.”

“The House has demonstrated its courage and patriotism,” she continued. “Our Managers reflect those values, and will now honor their responsibility to defend democracy For The People with great seriousness, solemnity and moral strength.”

The Impeachment Managers are:

Chair Adam Schiff of California, Lead Manager: Congressman Adam Schiff, Chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is serving his 10th term in Congress. Before Congress, Mr. Schiff was a California State Senator and served as federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles for 6 years, most notably prosecuting the first FBI agent ever to be indicted for espionage.

Chair Jerry Nadler of New York: Congressman Jerry Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is serving his 15th term in Congress. Mr. Nadler has served as the top Democrat on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties for 13 years. Before Congress, Mr. Nadler served in the New York State Assembly for 16 years.

Chair Zoe Lofgren of California: Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, Chair of the Committee on House Administration, which has jurisdiction over federal elections, is a senior Member of the House Judiciary Committee. Ms. Lofgren is serving her 13th term in Congress. The Congresswoman has played a role in three presidential impeachment proceedings: as a Judiciary Committee staffer during Nixon, as a Judiciary Committee Member during Clinton, and now as a Manager.

Chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York: Congressman Hakeem Jeffries is the Chair of the House Democratic Caucus and is currently serving his 4th term in Congress. Mr. Jeffries is a Member of the House Judiciary Committee. Before Congress, Mr. Jeffries served in the New York State Assembly for 6 years. An accomplished litigator in private practice before running for elected office, Mr. Jeffries clerked for the Honorable Harold Baer Jr. of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Congresswoman Val Demings of Florida: Congresswoman Val Demings is a Member of both the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Judiciary Committee. Ms. Demings is serving her 2nd term in Congress. Before Congress, Ms. Demings served in the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, including serving successfully as Orlando’s first female Chief of Police.

Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado: Congressman Jason Crow is Member of the House Armed Services Committee. Mr. Crow served his country bravely as an Army Ranger in Iraq and Afghanistan. Before running for elected office, Mr. Crow was a respected litigator in private practice in Colorado.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia of Texas: Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia is a Member of the House Judiciary Committee. Before Congress, Ms. Garcia served in the Texas State Senate. Previously, Ms. Garcia was the Director and Presiding Judge of the Houston Municipal System and was elected City Controller. Ms. Garcia was later elected the first Hispanic and first woman to be elected in her own right to the Harris County Commissioner’s Court.

