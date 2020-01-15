TRANSCRIPT:

PELOSI: “Good morning, everyone. This is a very important day for us. And as you know I referenced temple markers that our founders and our poets and others have used over time to place us in time, to emphasize the importance of time, because everything is about time. How we use it, how we mark it, and today is an important day because today is the day that we name the managers, we go to the floor to pass the resolution to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and later in the day when we have our engrossment that we march those articles of impeachment to the United States Senate.

“As I’ve said, it’s always been our founders, when they started, when in the course of human events it becomes necessary when Abraham Lincoln, ‘Four score and seven years ago.’ Thomas Paine, ‘These are the times that try men’s souls.’ The times have found us again and again. Even our poets, Longfellow. Listen, my children, and you shall hear. Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere, On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five: Hardly a man is now alive.’ It’s always about marking history using time. On December 18th, the House of Representatives impeached the president of the United States. An impeachment that will last forever.

“Since December 18th there have been comments about when are we going to send the articles over. Well, we had hoped that the courtesy would be extended that we would have seen what the process would be in the Senate. Short of that, the time has revealed many things since then. Time has been our friend.”

