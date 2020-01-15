Hosting “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday, Piers Morgan exploded at guest Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who has consistently asserted that the treatment of Meghan Markle by the British press has been laden with racism. Morgan persistently asked Mos-Shogbamimu where the racism actually was, only to be met with evasive answers such as “It is not my job to teach you about racism” and “You can’t see it because of your privilege.” Mos-Shogbamimu also labeled Morgan’s simple question, “Where is the racism?” as “incredibly obtuse.”

Morgan began, “I’ve watched you over the airwaves over the last four or five days, ‘this is all racism, Meghan’s been treated despicably by a racist press; Britain is racist; that’s what’s driven her out,’ to which I say … where is this racism you’re talking about? Where are the ghastly tabloids that you say have been driving this racist agenda against a woman, who, as far as I was aware, ’cause I’ve read all the papers, lauded and welcomed her for the first eighteen months as a breath of fresh air, bringing a multi-racial aspect, finally, to an all-white royal family. Where is this racism?”

Mos-Shogbamimu replied, “Okay, so first of all, if you’d paid attention the the interviews I’ve done, then you’d have the answer, because that’s an incredibly obtuse —”

Morgan interjected, “You keep saying, ‘Where have you been the last two years?’”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “No, no, no, no, no. Because it’s an incredibly obtuse question you keep asking. The bottom line is —”

Morgan: “No, actually it’s a very important question.”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “I’m gonna flip the question.”

Morgan: “Where is the racism?”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “I’m gonna flip the script on this. We need to stop; I’m gonna stop this whole conversation about Meghan being the problem or they’ve done something. Let me tell you what’s so offensive about this, Piers, especially with you.”

Morgan: “Sure.”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “You are a man; privileged to have power and influence. And you’re using your platform so irresponsibly to spout off some personal vendetta with nasty, vile comments—”

Morgan: “You’re allowed to say — so you’re allowed to be nasty and vile; you’re allowed to say it’s all racism; you’re allowed to call people like me racist —”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “ … bigotry, misogyny, sexism, and you’re not taking responsibility for how you’ve contributed to the so-called Megxit crisis. So when you ask me, ‘Where is racism,’ right, as I’ve said before if you’re paying attention, it is not my job to teach you about racism. What do you not know where the racism is?”

Morgan: “But it is your job —”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “Let me finish. It is not my job.”

Morgan: “I’ll tell you what your job is.”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “Oh, no, don’t tell me what my job is.”

Morgan laid the law down: “I’ll tell you what your job is as a guest on this program.”

Mos-Shogbamimu, snidely, “Oh, really?”

Morgan: “As it has been when you’ve been a guest on all the other programs and you’ve been getting a lot of traction online, everyone’s cheering you on —”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “That’s not what I’m doing it for.”

Morgan: “Because you like to say it’s all been driven by racism. When you are pinned down and asked to cite the racism, where is it? Where is it?”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “If you had paid attention, if the fact that you can’t see it because of your privilege —”

Morgan: “Where is it?”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “Stop asking me.”

Morgan: “You can’t say I can’t see it when it doesn’t exist.”

Mos-Shogbamimu: “Of course it does exist.”

Morgan: “Where?”

