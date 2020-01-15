Seventy-one percent of voters approve of President Donald Trump’s decision not to attack Iran after it launched a missile strike targeting two air bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Just 14% disapproved on Trump’s decision. Fifteen percent say they had no opinion on the issue.

Here are how the poll results, released Wednesday, break down:

58% approve of Trump’s decision to impose economic sanctions on Iran, compared to 22% who disagree.

9% say it is “very likely” the U.S. will go to war with Iran in the next month, 29% believe it is “somewhat likely,” 27% say it is “somewhat unlikely” and 22% believe it is “very unlikely.”

41% say Trump was correct to move forward without congressional approval with the airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, compared to 48% who say he should have sought congressional approval.

43% approve of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to 54% who disapprove.

The poll, conducted Jan. 10-12, surveyed 1,996 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.