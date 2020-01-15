House Votes To Send Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate, Approve Impeachment Managers

Exclusive: Reggie Love, President Barack Obama’s White House Body Man, Explains Why He Endorsed Pete Buttigieg Over Joe Biden

Dark Money Group Linked To Ocasio-Cortez To Spend $500,000 Attacking Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg

Nearly All Of Pelosi’s Impeachment Managers Supported Impeachment Before Whistleblower Complaint Was Filed

‘Height Of Hypocrisy’: ICE Rips New York For Not Turning Over Illegal Alien Now Accused Of Killing 92-Year-Old Woman

FISA Court’s Pick To Monitor Surveillance Reform Calls FBI Proposals ‘A Step In The Right Direction’ But ‘Insufficient’

Rep. Schiff Says GOP Is Stopping A ‘Fair Trial.’ Here’s How He Conducted Himself During House Impeachment Proceedings

Andrew McCabe, Who Approved Surveillance Of Carter Page, Will Discuss FISA Reform At NYU Event

WaPo, NYT Aiding China’s Global Propaganda Efforts, Watchdog Warns

CNN Posts Low Debate Ratings Again

White House Criticizes Pelosi After Announcement Of Impeachment Managers — ‘The Speaker Lied’

EXCLUSIVE: Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Previews Conor McGregor Vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone At UFC 246

Collin Peterson Was The Only Democrat To Vote Against The Articles Of Impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Michael Avenatti Following The Porn Lawyer’s Arrest

Make Baby-Making Great Again: Give Parents A ‘Baby Bonus’

‘The Senate Is On Trial’: Jerry Nadler Says The Impeachment Is No Longer Just About The President

LSU Releases Incredible Video Of Coach O In The Locker Room After Winning The National Title

MACKINNON: The Red Sox Fire Trump-Hating Alex Cora — Giving Him Time To Learn About The Issues

Russian Government, Prime Minister To Resign

Trump Signs Phase One Of Trade Agreement With China

Pelosi Announces House Impeachment Managers

Supreme Court Justices Appear Skeptical Of ‘Bridgegate’ Corruption Convictions

Daughter Of Democratic County Commissioner Arrested During Trump Rally For Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

A Cybersecurity Firm Responsible For A Report On Russia Hacking Burisma Has Ties To The 2016 DNC Hacks

GORDON: Releasing Mueller Witness Testimonies Is A Major Violation Of Civil Liberties