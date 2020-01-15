The Senate should quickly deal with the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and move on, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

“The reality is the case is so weak, I’m not sure witnesses are necessary,” he said in an interview on “American Agenda” on Wednesday. “What I think should happen is that the House managers, who are the Democrats, get to present their case. And I think the president’s counsel can respond if he or she so chooses.

“And then you have a vote and then let’s wrap this thing up because this is a fraud, quite frankly, on the American people. Let’s get it over and done with and move on.”

Biggs said he believes the Senate will focus on the charges against Trump and on the witnesses who testified before the House committees in the impeachment inquiry.

“I think you’re going to see a focus on the charges … a focus on the weakness of the witnesses. And I think that’s really where I would go if I was in the Senate,” he said.

Biggs maintained he has seen anger among some of his constituents over the impeachment process.

“The Democrats say he should be impeached and the Republicans are angry because the process was such a sham.”

