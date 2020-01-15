Democrats were being two-faced in their delivery of impeachment articles Wednesday, acting somber for the cameras and “giddy” among themselves, according to Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., on Newsmax TV.

“It wasn’t very somber — the staff members were celebrating, people were giddy,” Reschenthaler told “Newsmax Now” after walking by the signing Wednesday and also pointing out the applause House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had to suddenly scold at the passing of articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the House last month.

“This is not the somber occasion they try to portray this as.”

Reschenthaler also rebuked Pelosi’s political play in delaying the delivery of the two articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“I think what happened is Nancy Pelosi was out over her skis — as skier, I feel comfortable saying that,” Reschenthaler told host John Bachman. “She got way out ahead of this thing and just lost control.

“Remember, this is a very flimsy case. The abuse of power, the elements of that cannot be made. The obstruction of [Congress] cannot be made, and I’ve been arguing the real abuse of power is Adam Schiff going through the phone records that he subpoenaed and singling out Devin Nunes.”

Reschenthaler would not put it past Democrats of delaying articles of impeachment to move the Senate trial back into February to conflict with the Iowa caucuses and once again making things hard on Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to compete in the Democratic presidential primary.

“We know the Democratic Party tried to sandbag Bernie Sanders before when it came to Hillary Clinton,” he added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Democrats are continuing to play party politics and gamesmanship with Bernie Sanders’ campaign to try to give Joe Biden an unfair advantage in Iowa. That is the speculation around here.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.