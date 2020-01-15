House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate exposed the weaknesses in the documents, Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., told Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

“I think the only thing that was accomplished by her holding these out for nearly a month was to reveal the weakness and the shallowness of the entire impeachment articles that they have to begin with,” Hice told Wednesday’s “American Agenda.”

“We’ve been through this unfair, unjust process that’s been nothing but partisan politics – a witch hunt from the very beginning. And what did they come up with? Nothing. No evidence whatsoever of any wrongdoing.

“And the fact that she held on to these for 28 days indicates to me that she, herself, is very much aware that they have an argument based on straw.”

Hice said he likes the idea of witnesses being call in the Senate trial.

“The Senate is required to do a trial, so it’s up to them to see how they’re going to proceed,” he said. “I personally like the idea of them having witnesses. I think there’s a lot that needs to be dug into with this. You mentioned awhile ago Hunter Biden, and we have Adam Schiff, and the whistleblower. We have a whole host of areas that I believe are worthy for the American people to learn more about.”

