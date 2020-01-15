Tensions Linger Between Warren And Sanders After CNN’s Democratic Debate In Iowa
Van Jones: No Candidate In Democratic Debate Could ‘Take Donald Trump Out’
‘I’ll Sit Here And Wait’: Brian Mast Demands Name Of One Fallen Service Member Whose Death Doesn’t Justify Soleimani Strike
Daughter Of Democratic County Commissioner Arrested During Trump Rally For Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
‘He Said Something That Is Patently True’: Dean Cain Weighs In On The Cancellation Of Stephen King
‘Media Malpractice’: CNN Faces Backlash For One-Sided Questioning On Sanders Vs. Warren
Michael Avenatti Arrested Again While At California State Bar Hearing For Another Legal Matter
Here’s Everything You Missed From The 7th Democratic Debate
Democrats Block A Vote To Support Iran Protesters
Supreme Court Justices Appear Skeptical Of ‘Bridgegate’ Corruption Convictions
Anderson Cooper Corrects Commentator Over Warren and Bernie Dispute: ‘It Is Essentially He Said, She Said’
Legendary Tight End Antonio Gates Retires From The NFL
Pete Buttigieg Addresses Lack Of Support From Black Voters
Exclusive: Elisa Martinez Is On A Mission To Become The First ‘Real’ Native American Woman In The Senate
CNN Takes On Bernie, And Bernie Wimps Out
Warren Seemingly Refuses To Shake Bernie’s Hand After Debate
A Cybersecurity Firm Responsible For A Report On Russia Hacking Burisma Has Ties To The 2016 DNC Hacks
Ted Cruz: ‘Open To The Possibility’ Of Senate Calling Witnesses, Including Whistleblower
Only One Democrat At The Debate Said They Would Pull All U.S. Troops Out Of The Middle East
Michael Flynn Seeks To Withdraw Guilty Plea, Accuses Prosecutors Of ‘Retaliation’
House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program
GORDON: Releasing Mueller Witness Testimonies Is A Major Violation Of Civil Liberties
Bernie Sanders Campaign Organizer Says ‘F**king Cities Burn’ If Trump Gets Reelected, According To Project Veritas Video