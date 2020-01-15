Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE (I-Vt.) on Wednesday called for an investigation into documents produced by House lawmakers suggesting then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchYovanovitch calls for investigation following evidence released by lawmakers Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence READ: House docs on Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’s texts, notes MORE was placed under surveillance.

“It is outrageous that the President’s personal lawyers appear to have directed the surveillance of a U.S. ambassador. This must be fully investigated as the Senate conducts the impeachment trial,” Sanders tweeted Wednesday. “We have a responsibility to hold this lawless administration to account.”

Documents released by House Democrats Wednesday included communications between Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde (R) and Lev Parnas, an associate of President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiYovanovitch calls for investigation following evidence released by lawmakers Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence READ: House docs on Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’s texts, notes MORE.

Among the communications was a text from Hyde suggesting Yovanovitch’s movements were being monitored, saying “they will let me know when she’s on the move.”

Hyde, who is running to unseat Rep. Jahana HayesJahana HayesCongressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley dance to Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ in video Democratic rep slams news outlets for ‘exaggerated headlines’ about threats MORE (D) in the state’s 5th Congressional District, also texted Parnas “Wow. Can’t believe Trumo hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that.”

Giuliani, meanwhile, texted Parnas that Trump had “fired [Yovanovitch] again” the day before she was recalled from Kyiv, with Parnas responding, “I pray it happens this time I’ll call you tomorrow my brother.”

Yovanovitch’s lawyer Lawrence Robbins called for an investigation Tuesday, saying in a statement issued on her behalf that “needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing.”

“We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened,” he added.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer, Senate Democrats push Trump to release full aid to Puerto Rico following earthquakes Schumer on Trump tweet: ‘How low can the president go?’ Watchdog group requests ethics probe into McConnell over impeachment remarks MORE (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that the documents indicated the need for witnesses and documents in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

“I don’t know how any member of this body could pick up the newspaper this morning, read this new revelation and not conclude that the Senate needs access to relevant documents like these in the trial,” Schumer said from the Senate floor.

— Updated at 1:45 p.m.