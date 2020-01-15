Republicans could subpoena Hunter Biden to testify at the Senate impeachment trial about his business dealings with a Ukrainian gas company, though Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Wednesday said it was too early to decide whether the move is necessary, reports The Hill.

“There will be this time in the process where we will have an opportunity to make a determination as to what further information we need – whether it is for Hunter Biden or Amb. Bolton,” Murkowski told reporters. “Until that point in time, I’m not thinking about each individual witness and who I’m putting in a bucket.”

“It’s clearly not the right time for us to judge which specific witnesses should be called,” Collins added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Tuesday said Republicans could subpoena Biden if Democrats insist on having witnesses such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton testify.

“We’ll be dealing with the witness issue at the appropriate time into the trial, and I think it’s certainly appropriate to point out that both sides would want to call witnesses that they wanted to hear from,” McConnell told reporters.

“When you get to that issue, I can’t imagine that only the witnesses that our Democratic colleagues would want to call would be called,” he said.

Biden received a high-paying position at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma while his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, was leading diplomatic efforts in the region while vice president.

President Donald Trump in a July 25 phone call asked Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens.