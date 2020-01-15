Remember how many times Speaker Pelosi publicly stated that she was ‘heartbroken’ and ‘prayerful’ as the House Democrats moved forward with impeaching President Trump?

On Wednesday, a ‘sad’ and ‘somber’ Pelosi smiled for the cameras and giggled as she signed the articles of impeachment against President Trump before they were delivered to the Senate.

Pelosi actually had a signing ceremony, which is normally reserved for signing a new bill and used several gold pens to sign the articles of impeachment as a way to brag.

But this is a somber moment for the country.

Pelosi also fought to keep her teeth from flying out of her face as she giggled about the number of pens she used to sign the articles.

HISTORIC SIGNING: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump before they are delivered to the Senate. https://t.co/CkTESMuK4U pic.twitter.com/TdD0q2JcfO — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2020

Look at all of the gold pens Pelosi used and will be handing out to celebrate her ‘somber’ impeachment signing ceremony.

So many pens that Pelosi will sign to officially transmit the articles of impeachment and sign resolution appointing House managers. Why so many? They will be given away to members like House managers as a symbol of today. pic.twitter.com/URHGGGGp7K — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 15, 2020

Pelosi and House Democrats were beaming with pride as the Speaker handed out impeachment pens and posed for photos:

So much for a somber, sad, and prayerful impeachment. Democrats beam while Pelosi hands out impeachment pens, even posing for photos with their pens after they are handed out. pic.twitter.com/2qfGMxX3fd — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) January 15, 2020

Loser House Democrats walk the signed impeachment articles over to the Senate (sound on for fun):

House Democrats walk over and hand the signed articles of impeachment to the Senate. A historic moment. (Sound on) pic.twitter.com/jRLpGPzEaF — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 15, 2020

