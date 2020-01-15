https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/somber-pelosi-smiles-for-the-cameras-and-giggles-as-she-signs-articles-of-impeachment-before-they-were-delivered-to-the-senate-video/

Remember how many times Speaker Pelosi publicly stated that she was ‘heartbroken’ and ‘prayerful’ as the House Democrats moved forward with impeaching President Trump?

On Wednesday, a ‘sad’ and ‘somber’ Pelosi smiled for the cameras and giggled as she signed the articles of impeachment against President Trump before they were delivered to the Senate.

Pelosi actually had a signing ceremony, which is normally reserved for signing a new bill and used several gold pens to sign the articles of impeachment as a way to brag.

But this is a somber moment for the country.

Pelosi also fought to keep her teeth from flying out of her face as she giggled about the number of pens she used to sign the articles.

WATCH:

Look at all of the gold pens Pelosi used and will be handing out to celebrate her ‘somber’ impeachment signing ceremony.

Pelosi and House Democrats were beaming with pride as the Speaker handed out impeachment pens and posed for photos:

Loser House Democrats walk the signed impeachment articles over to the Senate (sound on for fun):

