The State Department is withholding all key documents on Biden’s extortion of the Ukrainian government until after Trump’s impeachment trial.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch in September sued the State Department for documents related to Joe Biden’s involvement in the firing of Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

Joe Biden’s drug addict son Hunter was sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company and being paid by some accounts over $200,000 a month even though he had zero experience in the field.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, who was tasked to oversee US dealings with Ukraine, threatened to withhold over $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine unless they fired Viktor Shokin.

Biden bragged about shaking down Ukraine and getting Mr. Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Instead of investigating Biden for corruption and extortion, the Democrats impeached President Trump for wanting to work with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to ferret out Biden corruption.

The State Department told Judicial Watch that it hasn’t even started searching for the documents and won’t be releasing anything until the end of January.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton blasted the State Department and said “Pompeo needs to get on the ball.”

Coincidence? The State Department won’t finishing “searching” for key Biden-Ukraine docs until after the impeachment trial.

UPDATE: State Department won’t finishing “searching” for key Biden Ukraine docs until the end of January. Coincidence that would come after @realDonaldTrump Senate trial likely over? https://t.co/khTIShCn0R — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 8, 2020

State Department withholding all key docs on Biden-Ukraine corruption until after abusive impeachment/coup of @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/MW8dYvXswe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 15, 2020

