(CNBC) — Stocks rose on Wednesday, but gave up most of their gains heading into the close even after the U.S. and China signed a highly anticipated phase one trade agreement.

Most of the details were already known and investors anticipated some speed bumps on the way to phase two’s signing.

The Nasdaq Composite closed just above the flatline at 9,258.70. The S&P 500 ended the day up 0.2% at 3,289.29 while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90.55 points, or 0.3% to close at 29,030.22. At its session high, the Dow was up 187.92 points, or 0.7% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained as much as 0.5% each.

