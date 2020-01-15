Once again, THANK YOU to all of our readers!

The Gateway Pundit set another record in 2019.

We had 284.9 million page views in 2019.

That is up from 242 million page views in 2018 – a 17% increase!

The Gateway Pundit continues to grow year-over-year!

So THANK YOU for trusting us for news and information.

It is also important that you know The Gateway Pundit is one of the most targeted websites on the internet.

The tech giants are working overtime to delete truthful, conservative content from the internet.

And they want to destroy us. Their actions against us are criminal. We are censored severely by Google, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest. We are smeared by Wikipedia and then Google uses that as a tool to defame us.

Facebook has eliminated our traffic to a trickle because the Gateway Pundit was the 4th most influential conservative website in the 2016 election.

You can’t even find our articles on Google.

Yet still we thrive!

One reason is because the Liberal Media is not just dishonest — they are INSANE!

The other reason is you can trust us to have the honest, breaking news.

Thank you to our staff.

Thank you to our excellent team: Cristina, Cassandra, Joe, Eric, Chris, Wayne, Elda, James, Kristinn, Jacob, Ted, Larry, Kellie, Lukas, Hanna, Dottie, Robin and all of our readers!

