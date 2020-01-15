On Wednesday morning President Donald Trump will sign an historic trade agreement with the Chinese government officials.

The left and GOP elites said this would NEVER happen. They said Trump was reckless and would ruin the economy.

They were wrong. Today President Trump will sign the China agreement and make history. And the stock market is up at record levels too!

Historian Doug Wead, author of Inside Trump’s White House, told Varney and Co. that this is the greatest Sino-American event since Nixon’s trip to China.

Doug Wead: I think this is the greatest Sino-American event since Nixon’s trip to China. And let me explain that. We had four presidents, two that I knew very well and traveled with and went to Chinese food with. Four presidents presided over the largest transfer of wealth in world history outside of the Middle East, and that was the wealth of the American middle class to China. The whole WTO scenario worked with the Republican establishment, Democratic establishment, reaching its peak under Obama with a $500 billion trade deficit. And I interviewed Donald Trump for the book “Inside Trump’s White House” and he said this date would come. And, it was going to come, and I didn’t believe him but he was right and he pulled it off.

Via Varney and Co.

The post “The Greatest Sino-American Event Since Nixon’s Trip to China” – Presidential Historian Doug Wead Cheers President Trump’s Historic US-China Trade Deal (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.