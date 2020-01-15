Pelosi Announces House Impeachment Managers

‘He Said Something That Is Patently True’: Dean Cain Weighs In On The Cancellation Of Stephen King

TOENSING: Forget Democracy — The Washington Post Is Killing Integrity In Darkness

Daughter Of Democratic County Commissioner Arrested During Trump Rally For Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

‘Media Malpractice’: CNN Faces Backlash For One-Sided Questioning On Sanders Vs. Warren

Russian Government, Prime Minister To Resign

Report: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam To Ban Firearms At Gun Rights Rally

Michael Avenatti Arrested Again While At California State Bar Hearing For Another Legal Matter

Democrats Block A Vote To Support Iran Protesters

Van Jones: No Candidate In Democratic Debate Could ‘Take Donald Trump Out’

Gardner Minshew Flies Fighter Jet During His Road Trip Across America

Average American Drinks More Than 2 Gallons Of Alcohol A Year

Here’s The Champagne Bottle Screw-Up From ‘The Bachelor’ The Internet Can’t Stop Laughing About

‘I’ll Sit Here And Wait’: Brian Mast Demands Name Of One Fallen Service Member Whose Death Doesn’t Justify Soleimani Strike

Supreme Court Justices Appear Skeptical Of ‘Bridgegate’ Corruption Convictions

Paramount Network Announces New Show ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ From Taylor Sheridan

Derrick Rose Fined $25,000 For Throwing A Pen Into The Stands

Legendary Tight End Antonio Gates Retires From The NFL

Is Bernie Sanders A Sexist? We Asked ‘The Liberal Sherpa’

CNN Takes On Bernie, And Bernie Wimps Out

Tensions Linger Between Warren And Sanders After CNN’s Democratic Debate In Iowa

A Cybersecurity Firm Responsible For A Report On Russia Hacking Burisma Has Ties To The 2016 DNC Hacks

Ted Cruz: ‘Open To The Possibility’ Of Senate Calling Witnesses, Including Whistleblower

Only One Democrat At The Debate Said They Would Pull All U.S. Troops Out Of The Middle East

Michael Flynn Seeks To Withdraw Guilty Plea, Accuses Prosecutors Of ‘Retaliation’

House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program

GORDON: Releasing Mueller Witness Testimonies Is A Major Violation Of Civil Liberties

Bernie Sanders Campaign Organizer Says ‘F**king Cities Burn’ If Trump Gets Reelected, According To Project Veritas Video