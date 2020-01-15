The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is planning to investigate the Opportunity Zone program after three Democratic lawmakers called for a closer look at the initiative, acting Treasury Inspector General Richard Delmar told NBC News.

Delmar’s announcement came a few months after Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerNJ lawmaker flips endorsement to Biden after Booker drops out Deval Patrick knocks lack of diversity in Democratic debate Booker: ‘I’m not taking anything off the table’ on possible VP nomination MORE (D-N.J.), Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) and Rep. Ron Kind Ronald (Ron) James KindHow the 31 Democrats in Trump districts voted on impeachment Nearly all Democrats expected to back articles of impeachment House panel advances Trump’s new NAFTA MORE (D-Wis.) sent him a letter requesting an investigation after news reports indicated that friends of the administration were benefiting. The acting inspector general told NBC News that the report is expected to be completed by early spring.

The Opportunity Zone program was enacted with President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE’s tax bill in 2017 and was designed to give tax incentives to those who invested in designated lower income areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

But The New York Times reported last year that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinHillicon Valley: Apple, Barr clash over Pensacola shooter’s phone | Senate bill would boost Huawei alternatives | DHS orders agencies to fix Microsoft vulnerability | Chrome to phase out tracking cookies Uncertainty clouds Trump’s China trade deal Treasury blocks foreign investments in critical US firms MORE told the department to grant Storey County, Nev., an opportunity zone status after spending time with the co-owner of a company in that county.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealHouse poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate White House weighing proposal to tighten eligibility for disability benefits MORE (D-Mass.) and Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyde (D-Ore.) also sent a letter to Mnuchin in November asking for more information on why that county was selected after the department had previously decided it was ineligible.

Other Democrats sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office asking the office to look into a variety of aspects of the program, including analysis on how the opportunity zones were decided.

The department and the IRS also released a draft form to gather information about investments made under the program as they faced scrutiny in October. NBC reported that as of January 2020, $7 billion in investments were made in the program, according to data collected by accounting firm Novogradac.

The department did not immediately return a request for comment.