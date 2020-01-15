President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE on Wednesday accused House Democrats of a “con job” shortly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate House to vote on Iran war powers bills sought by progressives On The Money — Presented by Wells Fargo — Uncertainty clouds Trump’s China trade deal | Judge delays ruling in House lawsuit over Trump tax returns | Treasury blocks foreign investments in critical US firms MORE (D-Calif.) announced the lawmakers who would be managing the case to impeach him in the Senate.

“Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!” Trump tweeted, seemingly referring to Democrats’ push for the upper chamber to call witnesses in the impeachment trial.

Trump’s tweet suggested he was watching Pelosi’s press conference announcing the impeachment managers on Wednesday morning. The president is scheduled to participate in the signing of the “phase one” trade agreement between the United States and China later in the morning.

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on submitting the impeachment articles to the Senate after Pelosi delayed submitting the articles – which accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – for several weeks in order to gain leverage for Democrats in the trial.

Pelosi has raised concerns about the fairness of the process in the GOP-controlled Senate after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats sound election security alarm after Russia’s Burisma hack House poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate Republicans face internal brawl over impeachment witnesses MORE (R-Ky.) said he was in “total coordination” with the White House counsel on how to handle the trial.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer, Senate Democrats push Trump to release full aid to Puerto Rico following earthquakes Schumer on Trump tweet: ‘How low can the president go?’ Watchdog group requests ethics probe into McConnell over impeachment remarks MORE (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats have pressed for witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonHouse poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate Republicans face internal brawl over impeachment witnesses McConnell opens door for Hunter Biden testimony at Trump trial MORE to be called to testify. McConnell has argued against their demands, and only a small number of Republican senators have signaled they are open to calling witnesses.

In a statement following Pelosi’s announcement, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamStephanie Grisham misses the point Schumer on Trump tweet: ‘How low can the president go?’ Press: It’s time to bring back White House briefings MORE accused the Speaker of lying when she described the impeachment process as urgent and claimed she has been “focused on politics instead of the American people.”

“She failed and the naming of these managers does not change a single thing. President Trump has done nothing wrong. He looks forward to having the due process rights in the Senate that Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats denied to him, and expects to be fully exonerated,” Grisham said.

Pelosi announced Wednesday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffDemocrats sound election security alarm after Russia’s Burisma hack House poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence MORE (D-Calif.) will serve as the lead manager, joined by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerHouse to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate This week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate Five lingering questions as impeachment heads to Senate MORE (D-N.Y.), House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesHouse poised to hand impeachment articles to Senate McCarthy suggests Pelosi delayed impeachment trial to kneecap Sanders House to vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment to Senate MORE (D-N.Y.), Rep. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsPelosi, other female Democrats wear black to mark ‘somber’ Trump impeachment vote McConnell takes heat from all sides on impeachment Juan Williams: Obama has one more election to win MORE (D-Fla.), Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenHouse to investigate Trump ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy Hillicon Valley: Facebook to still allow misinformation in ads under new rules | New child privacy bill in House | Election vendors support more federal oversight Voting equipment companies throw weight behind enhanced disclosures MORE (D-Calif.), Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowLawmakers warn Pentagon against reduction of US forces in Africa The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Sparks fly at last Democratic debate of the year The Hill’s Morning Report – Vulnerable Dems are backing Trump impeachment MORE (D-Colo.) and Rep. Sylvia Garcia Sylvia GarciaHillicon Valley: Senators ask Trump to halt Huawei licenses | Warren criticizes Zuckerberg over secret dinner with Trump | Senior DHS cyber official to leave | Dems offer bill on Libra oversight On The Money: Trump signs short-term spending bill to avoid shutdown | Pelosi casts doubt on USMCA deal in 2019 | California high court strikes down law targeting Trump tax returns Lawmakers introduce bill to ‘protect’ consumers from Facebook’s digital currency MORE (D-Texas).

Pelosi and Schiff have been frequent targets of criticism from the president throughout the House impeachment proceedings, which began in late September and culminated in the vote to impeach the president last month.

The House voted nearly along party lines in December to impeach Trump for abusing his office in his dealings with Ukraine and obstructing the congressional inquiry into those dealings by refusing to turn over documents and blocking witnesses from testifying pursuant to subpoenas.

Trump has maintained he did nothing wrong and that he did not pressure Ukraine’s leader, lambasting the impeachment inquiry as a “witch hunt.” The White House has accused Democrats of a partisan and unfair effort to overturn the 2016 presidential election results.

At the center of Democrats’ case is a July 25 call with Ukraine’s president during which Trump asked him to look into a debunked theory about 2016 election interference as well as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Democrats clash at debate over keeping US troops in Mideast MORE — a leading Democratic presidential contender — and his son Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine.

Democrats argued Wednesday that there was overwhelming evidence that Trump abused his power by seeking foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats also continued to push for the Senate to compel testimony from witnesses who did not testify in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

The House heard from a handful of witnesses who described an unusual foreign policymaking channel run by the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiYovanovitch calls for investigation following evidence released by lawmakers Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence READ: House docs on Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’s texts, notes MORE. The witnesses described an effort within the administration to use a White House meeting and security assistance to Ukraine to press for investigations sought by Giuliani, which included probes into 2016 election interference and Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company whose board employed Hunter Biden.



But a number of key witnesses, like Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyRepublicans face internal brawl over impeachment witnesses McConnell opens door for Hunter Biden testimony at Trump trial The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Washington braces as impeachment trial nears MORE, did not agree to testify before the House, robbing the lower chamber of testimony that could have shed more light on the administration’s contacts with Ukraine. Democrats chose to vote to advance the articles instead of going to court to try to enforce the subpoenas for testimony and documents.