The CNN-hosted Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday night is being blasted from all sides as the dullest and most absent of substance of the seven debates held thus far. While left-leaning Deadline couldn’t bring itself to even attempt to resuscitate what it described as the “dull night of the living dead,” Donald Trump danced on the candidates’ graves.

As The New York Times lamented, the “fireworks did not really materialize” Tuesday night as many had anticipated with the stakes so high for the top tier candidates. The only truly notable moments were unfortunate for the Democrats: a CNN moderator making clear which candidate the network believes over the report that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supposedly told Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win in 2020 — a moment that had critics declaring “media malpractice” — and Warren’s viral refusal to shake Sanders’ hand post-debate.

As #NeverWarren began trending online, Trump took to Twitter to promote some of his favorite trolling responses to the Democrats’ “dull” debate and to demonstrate that he can reach across the aisle by expressing agreement with a Democratic candidate (tweets below).

One of Trump’s first debate-themed posts was a retweet of a “space alien” comment from Fox News host Greg Gutfeld. “If you were a space alien, bouncing between the debate and the Trump rally, you’d think these are two different species — meek, dull creatures, and a monstrous, domineering behemoth. you’d know who to fear, and deal accordingly,” wrote Gutfeld.

Trump followed that by retweeting a “daily reminder” about Democrats’ goals from “Tipping Point” host Liz Wheeler. “Your daily reminder that Democrats want to: – Open borders – Abolish private health insurance – Ban your AR-15s – Give illegal aliens free healthcare – Raise your taxes – Abortion without restriction – Green New Deal – End school choice,” wrote Wheeler, adding the hashtag “ # DemDebate.”

The president then promoted a post by Daily Wire podcast host Michael Knowles. “If the election were held in the 24 hours after this # DemocraticDebate, Trump would win every single state, including Greenland,” wrote the author of a bestselling Democrat-mocking book with no words.

Trump then expressed his agreement with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who said in an interview that progressive Democrats are going to destroy the economy within minutes if they’re given control. “I agree with him on this, 100%,” wrote Trump. “But why would anyone vote Democrat? We are setting all time records with the economy!”

The president closed out his debate trolling by pointing to a brutal interview with progressive CNN commentator Van Jones, who said his big takeaway from the “dispiriting” debate is that he saw “nothing” that “would be able to take Donald Trump out.”

“I want to say that tonight for me was dispiriting,” Jones admitted during CNN’s post-debate coverage. “Democrats will have to do better than we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight to suggest we’ll be able to take Donald Trump out, and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible. There was nothing tonight, if you’re looking at this thing, to say any of these people are prepared for what Donald Trump will do to us. And to see further divisions tonight is very dispiriting.”

Trump’s tweets and retweets below:

if you were a space alien, bouncing between the debate and the trump rally, you’d think these are two different species — meek, dull creatures, and a monstrous, domineering behemoth. you’d know who to fear, and deal accordingly. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 15, 2020

Your daily reminder that Democrats want to: – Open borders

– Abolish private health insurance

– Ban your AR-15s

– Give illegal aliens free healthcare

– Raise your taxes

– Abortion without restriction

– Green New Deal

– End school choice#DemDebate — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 15, 2020

If the election were held in the 24 hours after this #DemocraticDebate, Trump would win every single state, including Greenland. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 15, 2020

I agree with him on this, 100%. But why would anyone vote Democrat? We are setting all time records with the economy! https://t.co/trTemE8iUz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

Van Jones: “There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out.”pic.twitter.com/cj8e5JkYqW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 15, 2020