NOTE: Until they offer proof, this is just an elitist conspiracy

The New York Times, reported on Monday that Russian hackers from the military unit known as the GRU “successfully” targeted Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company that Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars for as a board member.

“The attacks were successful,” according to a Silicon Valley security firm told the Times.

According to the New York Times, the Russian hackers began targeting Burisma’s servers in November as House impeachment hearings were in full swing.

What BS!

The paper claims that the hackers were searching for potentially embarrassing material against Joe and Hunter Biden.

Again, this is PURE Bullsh*t!

Of course we know this report from the Times and the Mueller report are both complete BS.

There is ZERO evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC servers — ZERO.

And now this…

The firm behind these latest accusations is called Area 1 Security.

It appears Area 1 has a lot in common with Crowdstrike Security.

Area 1 Security’s co-founder is Blake Darche. Here is Blake’s LinkedIn page.

Blake Darche also happens to be a founding member of Crowdstrike Securities.

Of course, Crowdstrike is the same firm that claimed Russia hacked the DNC Computers during the 2016 election BUT WAS NEVER ABLE TO PROVIDE PROOF OF THEIR CLAIMS!

On Tuesday internet sleuth Michael Sheridan put together several more pieces to this puzzle.

This is via Thread Reader:

On Monday the Washington Post reported that Burisma was hacked by Russians in a phishing scheme.

The reporter that is breaking this story was Ellen Nakashima.

On June 20th, 2016 the Washington Post broke the story that the DNC was hacked by Russians.

The reporter that broke the story was Ellen Nakashima.

Blake Darche is the co-founder of Crowdstrike with pal Dmitry Alperovitch, via InfoSecurity.

In fact, when Blake joined Twitter, Dmitry and Shawn Henry, the president of Crowdstrike, were the first 2 people he followed.

Two months after Ellen Nakashima reported her shenanigans with Henry and Crowdstrike, she did a new article with Blake Darche.

Sheridan concluded — Yesterday, the moment I saw GRU, I knew this was somehow tied to Crowdstrike.

And Sheridan called it out as BS. — GRU DID NOT HACK the DNC or BURISMA.

This is pure Crowdstrike propaganda!



What is common in every story is Ellen Nakashima from The Washington Post.

