The Democrat Party had their final debate before the Iowa Caucuses in Iowa on February 3rd.

The candidates hope to win over voters with promises of open borders, the insane Green New Deal and appeasing the world’s tyrants.

Van Jones offered the most honest analysis following the latest train wreck of a debate.

Van Jones: And I want to say that tonight for me was dispiriting. Democrats have to do better than what we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out. And I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible.

Via ALX.

VAN JONES: "There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out." pic.twitter.com/dNf91lOLsA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 15, 2020

