Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., accused Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., of calling her a liar in front of a national TV audience at the end of Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate.

Cameras caught the tense exchange, but it was originally unclear what was said between the two progressives. CNN, however, obtained the audio and published it Wednesday evening.

The exchange went as follows:

Warren: “I think you called me a liar on national TV.” Sanders: “What?” Warren: “I think you called me a liar on national TV.” Sanders: “You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.” Warren: “Anytime.” Sanders: “You called me a liar. You told me — all right, let’s not do it now.”

The exchange lasted just seconds, and fellow candidate Tom Steyer was standing next to the pair as he waited to greet Sanders. When Sanders ended the discussion with Warren, Steyer said, “I don’t want to get in the middle. I just want to say hi, Bernie. It was a treat to see you.”

Sanders replied, “Yeah, good. OK.”

Warren then walked away and did not shake Sanders’ hand.

The spat was related to an alleged discussion Sanders and Warren had in 2018, during which he said a woman could not win the presidency.

“I thought a woman could win, he disagreed,” Warren said in a statement before Tuesday’s debate.

Sanders retorted, “Of course a woman can win.”