On Wednesday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed the “best” moments from the Democratic debate Tuesday night in Iowa. First, Joe Biden highlights his skewed recollection of the Iran nuclear deal. Then, tensions flare between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on the debate stage.

Watch the video below for more details.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.