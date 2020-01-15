“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski did not mince words in her frustration and confusion over CNN’s bias in favor of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during the Democratic Party’s presidential debate on Tuesday night.

“I’m completely confused as to why it turned from Bernie Sanders saying, ‘I didn’t say it,’ to Elizabeth Warren being asked, ‘what did you think when he said it?’ He says he didn’t say it. So you turn to Elizabeth Warren and say, ‘did he say it?’ That’s the issue. I mean, it’s bizarre,” Brzezinski told the panel.

“It was,” responded a fellow panelist.

Brzezinski was referring to the moment when CNN’s Abby Phillips asked Bernie Sanders to clarify the veracity of the bombshell report this week alleging that he told Warren in 2018 a woman could not win the presidency against Donald Trump.

“So, Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?” Phillips asked the Vermont senator.

“That is correct,” Sanders replied.

Phillips then proceeded to ask Warren how she felt during her conversation with Bernie as if the story were clearly true.

“Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” asked Phillips, tacitly painting Sanders as a liar.

“I disagreed,” Warren replied. “Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on.”

Brzezinski could not believe CNN framed the question that way and got away with it.

“What the heck happened there? Are they listening?” Brzezinski asked out loud. “Because you’ve got to listen when you do a debate and then take the question to the next candidate.”

“It was a miss,” said another panelist.

Mika Brzezinski went on to say that the conversation between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren could easily have been manipulated in her benefit, arguing that it deserved some level of scrutiny by CNN.

“By the way, I’ve had conversations, private conversations taken to the press and totally manipulated for the benefit of the person that was sharing the story,” said Brzezinski. “This happens all the time. It’s clear there is a misunderstanding and Elizabeth Warren is focused on something that was said in Bernie Sanders is not going to be someone that says I don’t think a woman can win. That’s just stupid.”

“Right. It would not be smart,” responded a panelist.

“Also, Bernie went to her in 2015 and said I think you can win. I think you should run for president. This is such a small ball,” added Joe Scarborough.

As reported by The Daily Wire’s James Barrett, the hashtag #NeverWarren has since been trending in response to CNN’s blatant media malpractice, with some Bernie fans alleging that another fix is in.

“Lie or mischaracterize your ‘friend’s’ comments, double down, refuse to shake his hand,” tweeted Kyle Kulinski, a prominent liberal and YouTube host.

“Are you watching America?” tweeted liberal activist and Sanders supporter Shaun King. “When [Bernie Sanders] beat a Republican to win his congressional seat 29 years ago, Elizabeth Warren was still a Republican. One reason she never lost to a Republican is that she was a Republican for the first 47 years of her life.”