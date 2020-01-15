On Tuesday’s episode of Slightly Offens*ve, Elijah Schaffer, sat down with Abel Garcia, a transgender woman who regrets transitioning medically from a man to a woman at age 18.

After hormone and surgical procedures, Abel realized the lie he says was pushed on him as a young person — too young, in fact, to even buy alcohol or cigarettes. But when he decided it was time to go back to being a man, he found out it’s not as simple as it sounds.

Watch the interview below to hear why Abel claims “trans-surgery ruined my life.”

