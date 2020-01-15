Washington watchdog Judicial Watch’s chief is charging that the U.S. State Department is concealing documents that pertain to the “Biden-Ukraine corruption” until after the Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump is over.

State Department withholding all key docs on Biden-Ukraine corruption until after abusive impeachment/coup of @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/MW8dYvXswe — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 15, 2020

Judicial Watch chief Tom Fitton explained on social media that the “State Department withholding all key docs on Biden-Ukraine corruption until after abusive impeachment/coup of @RealDonaldTrump.”

Even though the issues are inextricably linked.

The facts are that Judicial Watch has been trying to pry out of the State Department documents related to Joe Biden’s involvement in the firing of Viktor Shokin, for months.

Shokin was the Ukrainian prosecutor “investigating Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings,” according to the Gateway Pundit.

The background is that Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, was getting paid $83,000 a month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, while his father was vice president and in charge of Ukraine issues for the Barack Obama administration.

That was despite Hunter Biden’s lack of experience in the gas industry.

Then Joe Biden went on camera and boasted about threatening Ukraine with the loss of American aid if officials there didn’t fire the prosecutor looking into alleged corruption at Burisma, which was paying his son.

Judicial Watch sued the State Department last year for documents about the corruption investigation.

“Biden bragged about shaking down Ukraine and getting Mr. Shokin fired during a 2018 speech to the Council on Foreign Relations,” GP reported.

“Instead of investigating Biden for corruption and extortion, the Democrats impeached President Trump for wanting to work with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to ferret out Biden corruption,” the report explained.

The State Department told Judicial Watch that it hasn’t even started searching for the documents and won’t be releasing anything until the end of February, GP said.

Speculated GP, “Coincidence? The State Department won’t finish[] ‘searching’ for key Biden-Ukraine docs until after the impeachment trial.”

UPDATE: State Department won’t finishing “searching” for key Biden Ukraine docs until the end of January. Coincidence that would come after @realDonaldTrump Senate trial likely over? https://t.co/khTIShCn0R — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 8, 2020

Explained Fitton, “Substitute the word ‘coup’ for ‘impeachment’ and you will understand what is at stake in latest attack on @realDonaldTrump.”

In fact, some Republicans have said during a Senate trial for President Trump, who is expected to be acquitted and cleared by the GOP-majority Senate, they will demand that the Bidens testify about the corruption that was under investigation by Shokin.