Harvey Weinstein used a Manhattan court’s stairs Wednesday as he arrived on his walker for day seven of jury selection in his rape and sexual assault trial, as his team say the mogul avoids the disabled access ramp ‘to exercise his back and for a quicker route in’.

The 67-year-old has been pictured hobbling into the courthouse every day since proceedings got underway last Monday. He had surgery on his back in December after being injured in a car crash in August 2019.

A disabled access ramp is just yards away but is positioned in front of a media pen. His spokesman told DailyMail.com he also uses the stairs to avoid walking past the press.

Weinstein appeared to be more at ease with the stairs on Wednesday, using one hand, not two, to steady his feet. He has already complained about press attention and being scrutinized for using his walker, which has two tennis balls stuck on the bottom.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women, and faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. His trial began January 6 and could last up to two months.

A New York courts spokesman told DailyMail.com: ‘The ADA compliant handicapped ramp in front of the Criminal Court Building at 100 Centre Street was recently renovated and fully accessible. Whether or not an individual chooses to use it is their choice. Mr. Weinstein is free to avail himself of its use.’

It comes as Weinstein and his lawyers met with prosecutors behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday morning as they worked to whittle down the pool of prospective jurors based on their responses on a screening questionnaire.

A spokesman for Weinstein told DailyMail.com: ‘He is able to [use the disabled access ramp] but he choose not to.

‘It is a longer walk and it goes right past the media, he has to pass by the media to get there. This way he gets to the building faster.

‘It is also good for him to exercise his back in the wake of his surgery. He needs to strengthen it to the point where he does not have to use the walker. It’s a mindset, walking up the stairs pushes and challenges him.’

The spokesman could not confirm a date when Weinstein is expected to not use his walker.

Jurors have been if they could ignore media coverage and decide the case based only on evidence heard in court. They were also asked if they or someone they knew had been a victim of sexual violence.

The defense and prosecution started going over the questionnaires on Tuesday and by the time court resumed Wednesday had already ‘come a long way’ on agreeing which prospective jurors should return for further questioning, Judge James Burke said.

Neither Burke nor the lawyers disclosed how many potential jurors remained in contention. A second round of questioning meant to finalize the jury panel is due to start on Thursday.

A sixth day of jury selection ended Tuesday after another batch of prospective jurors told a judge that they had already made up their minds about the movie mogul.

More than 30 people of 110 screened in a Manhattan courtroom said they couldn’t be fair if asked to sit on a trial expected to last at least six weeks and feature testimony from six women who say there were victimized by Weinstein. It wasn’t disclosed how many of those claiming bias were dismissed.

On Monday, supermodel Gigi Hadid caused a stir by emerging as a potential juror, telling the judge she had met Weinstein but could be impartial.

The scene was more mundane Tuesday, when one man said he didn’t know the defendant but couldn’t be fair because he had seen him several times in lower Manhattan ‘on the phone screaming at someone.’

Hundreds of people have been summoned for the initial screening process. Dozens have qualified for a second round of questioning set for Thursday, but some, such as Hadid, could still be eliminated in advance of that based on how they have answered written questionnaires.

Hadid revealed in court that aside from Weinstein, she had met actress Salma Hayek, a potential witness.

But the Victoria’s Secret model, who lives in Manhattan and studied criminal psychology at the New School, said she could ‘keep an open mind on the facts.’

Judge James Burke has warned potential jurors not to take to social media about the case, explaining that those who already have done so ‘may be held in contempt of court and face serious consequences up to and including 30 days in jail and a significant fine’. He added: ‘So, don’t do that.’

Why the jury selection process will take up to two weeks and how they will be selected Selecting the jury for the Hollywood mogul’s rape and sexual assault trial is likely to be a painstaking, weeks-long process, made complicated by the high stakes, heavy publicity and public revulsion toward him. Jury selection is expected to stretch on for at least two weeks, far longer than for a non-celebrity trial, with lawyers delving into each potential juror’s knowledge and opinions about the case. Opening statements shouldn’t be expected before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on January 20, the judge said. The prospective jurors were given questionnaires asking, among other things, if they could ignore media coverage and decide the case based only on evidence heard in court. They were also told the trial will last six weeks, which could weed out many parents, college students and others with pressing day-to-day obligations. Jury questionnaires are commonly used to identify subject areas like their knowledge of and potential links to the case or any prior experiences with law enforcement that can then allow follow-up questions back in the courtroom before selection. Potential jurors raise their hands and explain why they can’t serve on the jury of film producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial ‘The defense team is concerned about widespread media coverage of sexual assault and harassment claims against Weinstein, and of jurors prejudging the case,’ said Cornell University law professor Valerie Hans. On the other side of the case, ‘prosecutors are wary of prospective jurors who might reveal a predisposition to blame the victims, even in this age of #MeToo.’ Prospective jurors were introduced as a group to Weinstein and were read a list of names that could come up at trial, including actresses Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez. New pools of prospective jurors will be summoned to court each morning in the coming days – around 120 per day will be called. A jury summons was sent to 2,000 New Yorkers – five times the number for a typical trial. Experts said lawyers for Weinstein and the prosecution would need to be wary of jurors who may try to mask their bias in order to serve on a headline-grabbing trial. Some jurors may seek to use the trial as a means of advancing a personal cause, a concern in a case that has become a flashpoint for ending sexual harassment. Weinstein in October lost a bid to move the trial to suburban Long Island or to Albany, New York state’s capital. He said intense media scrutiny made it impossible for jurors to give him a fair trial in Manhattan. The defense also asked that the jury be sequestered, a request the judge denied.

Potential jurors have each been given questionnaires featuring 72 questions and will report back for further questioning on January 16. The questionnaire asks if they could ignore media coverage and decide the case based only on evidence heard in court. They were also told the trial will last six weeks, which could weed out many parents, college students and others with pressing day-to-day obligations.

Weinstein, 67, is accused of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting another in 2006. The former studio boss behind such Oscar winners as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love’ has said any sexual activity was consensual.

Since 2017, more than 80 women, including many famous actresses, have accused him of sexual misconduct dating back decades. Weinstein has denied the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

Allegations against Weinstein helped fuel the #MeToo movement, in which women have gone public with misconduct allegations against powerful men in business and politics.

Both sides hope to deliver opening statements before the end of the month. The trial is expected to last into March. If convicted, Weinstein could face life in prison.

Los Angeles prosecutors recently announced new charges in a separate case against Weinstein.

Those charges accuse Weinstein of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another woman on back-to-back nights in 2013. He has not entered a plea in that case, which will be tried later.

The defense and prosecution started going over the questionnaires Tuesday and had already ‘come a long way’ on agreeing which prospective jurors should return for further questioning by the time court resumed Wednesday, Judge Burke said

About 50 of the 120 prospective jurors summoned to court Wednesday were dismissed for various reasons after an initial phase of group questioning, most of them because they indicated they could not be fair and impartial