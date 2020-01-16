Eleven U.S. troops were injured in the Iranian missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops earlier this month launched in retaliation for the killing of a top general.

Defense One reported Thursday that the U.S. service members were airlifted to Kuwait and Germany where they received treatment for traumatic brain injuries and underwent further tests.

“Out of an abundance of caution, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, others were sent to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, for follow-on screening,” Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for U.S. military command in Baghdad, told the news outlet.

“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening. The health and welfare of our personnel is a top priority and we will not discuss any individual’s medical status,” the statement continued.

At least some of the service members were thought to have suffered concussions in the attacks, according to a separate unnamed official.

“About a week after the attack some service members were still experiencing some symptoms of concussion,” the official said, adding: “We only got wind of this in the last 24 hours.”

The Trump administration previously had stated that no U.S. or Iraqi casualties were reported after the attacks, which occurred days after a U.S. airstrike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds forces, outside of Baghdad International Airport.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas’s Maddow interview MORE addressed the nation following the strikes, stating that Iranian forces were backing down and indicating that further military action would not be taken unless provoked by Iran.